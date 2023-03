Demko was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Vegas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease.

Demko has played in eight of the Canucks' last 10 contests since returning from injury. In those eight contests, the netminder went 6-2-0 while recording a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage. Despite being a long shot to make the postseason, Vancouver continues to utilize Demko down the stretch in the hopes of racking up some wins.