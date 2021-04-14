Demko was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

The Canucks have just seven players left in the league's protocol as they aim to return to play Friday versus the Oilers. The team hasn't played since March 24, but Demko should be between the pipes once they retake the ice. The 25-year-old netminder has accrued a .917 save percentage and a 12-12-1 record this season.