Demko stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Demko has won four of five starts since returning from a groin injury, and he's looked pretty good in doing so with 11 goals allowed in that span. He carried a shutout into the third period Saturday, but the Senators scored twice in a span of 2:05 to spoil it. Demko is up to 7-11-2 with a 3.48 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 20 outings overall. The Canucks' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Stars.