Demko stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Saturday was the first time Demko faced fewer than 20 shots this season, and just the third time in 10 outings he's seen less than 30 pucks. The light workload seemed to do him well -- he's won both starts where the Canucks have limited their opponents to 25 or fewer shots. Demko improved to 4-6-0 with a 3.46 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He's started the last two games against the Flames to mixed results, but there's a decent chance he goes again to wrap up the Canucks' home stand Monday.