Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Looking to stay hot Sunday

Demko will get the starting nod for Sunday's matinee in Carolina, Jeff Paterson of TSN1040 reports.

The Canucks will turn to Demko on the second leg of a back-to-back as they look to stretch their winning streak to six games. The 24-year-old goalie was in net for two of those previous five wins, allowing just a goal apiece to the Sharks and Blues. He'll look to keep rolling against a Hurricanes team that's been a tad better than average offensively with 3.12 goals per game.