Demko allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Demko took a third straight loss Thursday, and he's allowed 10 goals during the skid. The 28-year-old allowed three of the goals during the second period. Demko is down to 30-12-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. He's still the Canucks' best option for winning games, so he'll likely get the nod at home versus the Bruins on Saturday.