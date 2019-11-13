Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Makes 34 saves in win

Demko allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Demko faced 19 shots in a busy second period, but only allowed one goal in the middle frame, and a pair of tallies by Elias Pettersson propelled the Canucks to the win. Demko improved to 5-2-0 with a 2.13 GAA and a .931 save percentage in seven appearances. The 23-year-old goalie is receiving about one-third of the starts this year, and he's done well when he does play.