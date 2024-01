Demko turned aside 39 of 42 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Demko was stellar against a barrage of New York shots, holding the Rangers to a goal in each period en route to his fourth win in five starts. The 28-year-old Demko improved to 20-8-1 with a career-best .916 save percentage and 2.54 GAA. Casey DeSmith will likely be between the pipes Tuesday against the Islanders in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Demko for a road matchup against the Penguins on Thursday.