Demko stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Demko came into the contest and played 8:26 after Markstrom was pulled from the contest. It was Demko's first appearance in the playoffs this year. It's unclear if head coach Travis Green will stick with Markstrom or give Demko a start for Tuesday's Game 2, but Demko has just 38 total appearances in his career.