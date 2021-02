Demko will defend the home goal in Thursday's game versus the Oilers.

Demko was on the wrong side of a comeback in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers, allowing four unanswered goals. The 25-year-old will get a chance to get back on track even with Braden Holtby healthy. The Oilers are loaded offensively, being led by Connor McDavid, and they lead the league with 3.62 goals per game. Demko is a risky fantasy option as a result.