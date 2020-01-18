Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Making spot start Saturday

Demko will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Jacob Markstrom has started the last four games, and now Demko will get his shot in the blue paint for the first time since Jan. 9. In fact, he's only made three appearances over the past month, and he posted an .889 save percentage. He draws a favorable matchup, however, as the Sharks have averaged 2.5 goals per game in January.