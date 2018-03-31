Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Matching up against Blue Jackets for NHL debut

Demko will make his NHL debut Saturday afternoon against the visiting Blue Jackets.

The Canucks went after Demko with a second-round (36th overall) draft selection in 2014. He'd been turning heads with AHL Utica, with his 2017-18 numbers including a 23-12-4 record, 2.49 GAA and .921 save percentage. Vancouver chose an interesting time to unleash him, as Demko will be pitted against a Columbus team that is 9-1-0 over its past 10 games. He'll be an incredibly sneaky play for DFS contests, though.