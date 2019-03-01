Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Mauled by Coyotes in loss
Demko was shelled for five goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.
Demko was hung out to dry for most of Thursday's game and now owns a 1-1-0 record on the season, to go along with a 4.01 GAA and .873 save percentage. The loss was Demko's first action since Jan. 18.
