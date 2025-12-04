Demko (lower body) might be available to play at home against Buffalo on Dec. 11, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 on Thursday.

Demko is expected to miss Vancouver's next three games before that matchup against the Sabres. He's 5-4-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. While Demko is on injured reserve, Kevin Lankinen is likely to continue to act as the Canucks' starter while Nikita Tolopilo is the No. 2 option.