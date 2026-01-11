Demko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Demko will be out for at least the next four games, starting with Monday's road matchup against Montreal, after being injured in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Toronto. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. The Canucks recalled Nikita Tolopilo from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday under emergency conditions to serve as Kevin Lankinen's backup during Demko's absence.