Demko stopped 41 of 43 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Demko led a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, but he was able to brick up the net after that. He turned aside multiple dangerous chances in overtime and stopped all three shootout attempts to deal a damaging blow to the Flames' playoff chances. Demko has won four of his last seven games, allowing a combined five goals in the wins and 14 tallies in the losses. For the season, he's at 13-14-4 with a 3.20 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 31 contests. The Canucks are on the road for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday's game in Los Angeles, though it's expected Collin Delia will start two of the last three games.