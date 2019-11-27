Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Nabs surprise start Wednesday
Demko will receive the start between the pipes for Wednesday's game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Demko wasn't supposed to get the start Wednesday, but Jacob Markstrom showed up to the arena ill and will get a chance to rest. As a result, Demko will receive a second consecutive start, looking to shake off shots from a Penguins team that owns a plus-14 goal differential through 14 home contests.
