Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Nabs win in shootout

Demko stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Both Demko and Kings goalie Jonathan Quick were peppered throughout the night, but Demko prevailed by stopping all four shootout attempts. Demko improved to 3-3-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The rookie goalie may see more starts once the Canucks are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.