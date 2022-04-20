Demko stopped 14 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Demko replaced Jaroslav Halak (hand), who was injured in the first period and couldn't play after the intermission. The 26-year-old Demko allowed the Senators to pull off a comeback, which ended his five-game winning streak. The California native slipped to 33-20-7 with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 62 appearances. He'll likely be the unquestioned starter as long as Halak is out, so expect Demko to start Thursday in a tough matchup versus the Wild.