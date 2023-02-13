Demko (lower body) needs to get more practice time in order to be cleared to return to the lineup, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Monday that Demko should have another three of four more team sessions before coming back. The 27-year-old netminder has been out since Dec. 1. The Canucks placed Spencer Martin on waivers Monday with the intention of assigning him to AHL Abbotsford if he clears. However, it doesn't sound like Demko will be available to return for Wednesday's contest against the Rangers.