Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Needs to improve early game focus
Demko made 26 saves in a 4-2 Toronto win on Saturday. He allowed three goals.
Demko is a talented goalie, but he really needs to sharpen his focus to start games. Once again, he allowed two quick goals to put his team down. Demko tightened things up, but his mates couldn't get enough goals to earn him the win. He's super confident and competitive, so he didn't let the early wobble get him down. But the Orcas need him to fix that part of his game or they'll be a quick out come playoff time.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Takes bad loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Prevails over Canadiens in overtime•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Bested by visiting Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.