Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Needs to improve early game focus

Demko made 26 saves in a 4-2 Toronto win on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Demko is a talented goalie, but he really needs to sharpen his focus to start games. Once again, he allowed two quick goals to put his team down. Demko tightened things up, but his mates couldn't get enough goals to earn him the win. He's super confident and competitive, so he didn't let the early wobble get him down. But the Orcas need him to fix that part of his game or they'll be a quick out come playoff time.