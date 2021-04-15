Demko and Vancouver's games against the Oilers on Friday and the Maple Leafs on Saturday have been postponed, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports.
The Canucks finally resumed practicing Thursday following a three-week hiatus due to a team-wide, COVID-19 breakout, so the NHL has decided to give Vancouver a few more days to get back into the swing of things before resuming its schedule. Demko and the Canucks could return to action as soon as Sunday.
