Canucks' Thatcher Demko: NHL call up imminent
Demko is expected to join the Canucks in the coming days.
On Wednesday, Vancouver general manager, Jim Benning told reporters that the 23-year-old Demko will join the team "shortly". The American-born netminder has posted a 7-5-0 record in 15 games with AHL Utica this season and will soon get an opportunity to test himself against the best players in the world. Expect the team to announce his promotion sometime in the coming days.
