Demko made 31 saves on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Demko wasn't bad in this game, but the Canucks went 0-for-4 with the man advantage, while the Oilers cashed in two of their five power plays. The 25-year-old Demko dropped to 4-9-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 14 games. The Canucks will have some time to regroup after this loss, as they don't play again until a back-to-back in Winnipeg on Monday and Tuesday. Demko and Braden Holtby will likely split those games.