Demko allowed one goal on 22 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Demko extended his winning streak to four games with this relatively easy outing. The lone goal he surrendered was an Andrew Ladd power-play tally in the second period. Demko improved to 32-20-6 with a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 60 appearances. He'll have some extra time to rest before the Canucks' next game, a pivotal contests versus the Stars on Monday.