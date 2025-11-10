Demko won't be an option for Sunday's home matchup versus the Avalanche, according to Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Although Demko will remain sidelined, he will potentially be available for Tuesday's home game against the Jets, per Kuzma. Kevin Lankinen is set to start again Sunday after picking up a win over Columbus on Saturday, while Jiri Patera will be the backup against Colorado. Demko last played Monday, stopping 25 of 29 shots during a 5-4 win in Nashville.