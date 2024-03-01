Demko stopped 15 of 20 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

This was the first time Demko's started five games in a row, but it looks like he's fading a bit. He's lost five of his last six outings, and this was his worst performance in that span. The skid has the 28-year-old down to 31-13-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 46 starts. By total minutes, Demko trails only Alexandar Georgiev in the NHL this season, though Juuse Saros has made more starts (48). With Demko struggling, Casey DeSmith may be due a start soon, perhaps as early as Sunday's road game in Anaheim.