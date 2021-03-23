Demko allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Demko wasn't at his best, and the Canucks didn't give him any help. They only trailed 1-0 after two periods, but Demko faded in the third. He fell to 12-11-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 24 contests. The Canucks play the Jets again Wednesday, but it's unclear if the 25-year-old goalie will get a chance to redeem himself.