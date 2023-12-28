Demko, who was originally reported as starting, won't be between the pipes versus Philadelphia on Thursday. Instead, Casey DeSmith will get the nod at home, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

Demko will get some extra rest coming out of the NHL's Christmas break, which shouldn't come as a complete surprise considering the netminder gave up four or more goals in four of his last nine outings. Still, Demko should see the bulk of the workload down the stretch and remains tied with Alexandar Georgiev for the league led in wins.