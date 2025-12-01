The Canucks announced Monday that Demko (lower body) hasn't yet traveled with the team, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

The Canucks were hopeful that Demko would be able to join the team at some point during a four-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Colorado, but the goaltender continues to rehab at home. Following Tuesday's road matchup, the Canucks will play four consecutive games at home, but it's not yet clear whether Demko will be in the mix to return during that time. Kevin Lankinen should continue to serve as Vancouver's primary netminder in Demko's absence.