Demko turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Edmonton was simply playing out the string as a tune-up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but full credit to Demko nonetheless for keeping the Oilers' big guns in check. The 25-year-old sports a 15-18-1 record to go with a 2.87 GAA and .914 save percentage. He has a chance to take his game to another level in 2021-22 with an improved situation around him and will likely be among the first 15-20 goalies taken in fantasy drafts, but Demko's focus for now will remain on the Canucks' final three games, even with Vancouver having been eliminated from playoff contention.