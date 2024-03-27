Demko (knee) was moved to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to March 9.

Demko will be eligible to return for a road game against LA on April 6 at the earliest. He has a 34-13-2 record, 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage in 49 outings this season. Casey DeSmith is likely to continue to get the bulk of Vancouver's starts during Demko's absence while Arturs Silovs will primarily serve as the backup.