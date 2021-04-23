Demko allowed two goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter

Demko's first start in nearly a month didn't go very well, but that was because his Canucks teammates couldn't solve Matt Murray. The 25-year-old Demko slipped to 12-13-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 26 appearances. Braden Holtby has been excellent since the Canucks' season resumed -- if Demko can't find a groove quickly, he could be relegated to backup duties.