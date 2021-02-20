Demko allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Jets on Friday. The second tally was an empty-netter.

Demko was only beat on a breakaway goal by the red-hot Mark Scheifele. With no help from the Canucks' offense, this was a tough result for Demko to take. The 25-year-old slipped to 4-7-1 with a 3.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 12 appearances. He's allowed only nine goals on 102 shots over the last four games, but he's gone 1-2-1 in that span. Demko has performed well enough to earn the edge in playing time over Braden Holtby recently, and the former may start again when the Canucks host the Jets on Sunday.