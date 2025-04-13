Demko (illness) won't be in the lineup for the rest of the regular season, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Sunday.

After missing Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota, Demko won't play in Monday's home matchup against San Jose and Wednesday's home game versus Vegas. Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo could split the final two games of the Canucks' season. Demko will conclude the 2024-25 campaign with a 10-8-3 record, one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 23 appearances.