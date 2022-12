Demko (undisclosed) is expected to miss six weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Demko suffered the injury against Florida on Thursday and now he'll be out until roughly mid-January. The 26-year-old has strugged to the tune of a 3-10-2 record alongside a 3.93 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 15 games. Collin Delia was recalled Friday and will likely serve as Spencer Martin's primary backup while Demko is out.