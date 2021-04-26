Demko (lower body) won't play Monday against the Senators and is considered day-to-day.

Braden Holtby will start Monday's game, while Arturs Silovs will work as the backup with Demko sidelined. Demko will hope to heal up in time to return for Wednesday's rematch with Ottawa, though he'll likely have to settle for an even split at best with Holtby moving forward due to the latter's strong play since the team returned from its COVID-19 layoff.