Demko is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and won't play in Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Predators, Canucks rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen reports.

Demko was solid in Sunday's Game 1, stopping 20 of 22 shots en route to a 4-2 win over Nashville. The good news is Demko's undisclosed injury isn't related to the knee issue that kept him out from March 13 to April 13. The bad news is the Canucks will be without their No. 1 netminder for at least one playoff game and potentially more. Casey DeSmith will take over for Vancouver between the pipes until Demko is ready to return.