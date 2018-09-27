Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Out with Concussion

Demko sustained a concussion during a game-day skate on Monday, per Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province.

Demko is still following protocol, but the chances of him earning a spot on the Canucks roster are thin if he's out for a significant amount of time. The Canucks will roll with Jacob Markstrom and Anders Nilsson for now, and Demko can challenge for a spot when he returns.

