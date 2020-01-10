Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Overwhelmed by Panthers' barrage

Demko stopped 44 of 49 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

Denko's not at fault for this one, as he was under siege throughout. The Canucks will be happy to leave the state of Florida as fast as they can after getting outscored 14-4 by the Lightning and Panthers. Eight of those 14 goals were scored against Demko, who relieved Jacob Markstrom on Tuesday. This trip stunted a three-game winning streak for the 24-year-old netminder.