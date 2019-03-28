Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Patrolling crease against LA
Demko will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Kings, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
The 6-foot-4, 192-pound rookie's numbers look ugly on paper, as he's posted a 3.31 GAA and .893 save percentage over six games this season, but he's actually only fallen flat in two games to date. Demko is now preparing to take on a Kings team with the fewest amount of team points (64) in the Western Conference, so a rebound very well could be in store for the 23-year-old.
