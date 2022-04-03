Demko will get the starting nod at home against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko is 1-3-2 over his last six outings despite a respectable .915 save percentage during that stretch. The 26-year-old has fallen to 28-20-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 55 games this season. His last outing against Vegas was Nov. 13 where he was crushed for seven goals on 39 shots.