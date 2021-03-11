Demko gave up five goals on 45 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Demko was heavily tested by the Canadiens on Wednesday after stealing a 2-1 shootout win against them Monday. This time, there would be no heroics from the Canucks' goalie. Demko dropped to 8-10-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 19 appearances. He's faced fewer than 30 shots in only six of his games -- the Canucks' defense doesn't make it easy for the young netminder. Braden Holtby could be due for a start Saturday against the Oilers, although Demko was on a four-game winning streak before Wednesday's dud.