Demko stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Demko allowed all four goals in the second period, but he made good on turning things around after that. The Canucks got big games out of their best players to pull off the comeback win. Demko has won eight straight games despite allowing at least three goals in five of them. He's up to 26-8-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 35 starts this season.