Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
Demko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Demko sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Jets, and the issue is expected to sideline him for approximately 2-3 weeks, per hockey insider Frank Seravalli. Kevin Lankinen will presumably serve as the Canucks' primary netminder in Demko's absence.
