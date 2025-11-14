default-cbs-image
Demko (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Jets, and the issue is expected to sideline him for approximately 2-3 weeks, per hockey insider Frank Seravalli. Kevin Lankinen will presumably serve as the Canucks' primary netminder in Demko's absence.

