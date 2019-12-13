Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Placed on IR with concussion

Demko has been placed on IR with a concussion, TSN reports.

Demko was absent from Thursday's contest with Carolina, as he suffered the concussion during practice earlier that day. Teammate Loui Eriksson collided with the netminder, and Demko also took a shot off the mask. It's unclear which event caused the injury. Demko suffered a concussion prior to the 2018-19 season, so the Canucks will want to take every precaution. Michael DiPietro will continue serving as backup during Demko's absence.