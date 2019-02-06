Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Placed on IR
Demko (knee) is now on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Demko is Vancouver's top goalie prospect. The California native made his season debut Jan. 18 in a 4-3 win over Buffalo, but then an undisclosed issue cropped up Monday ahead of a game against Philadelphia. Michael DiPietro figures to continue holding his No. 2 depth spot in the meantime.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returns home for further evaluation•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Dealing with injury•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Keeps perfect NHL record•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Friday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Called up from minors•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: NHL call-up imminent•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...