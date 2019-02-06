Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Placed on IR

Demko (knee) is now on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Demko is Vancouver's top goalie prospect. The California native made his season debut Jan. 18 in a 4-3 win over Buffalo, but then an undisclosed issue cropped up Monday ahead of a game against Philadelphia. Michael DiPietro figures to continue holding his No. 2 depth spot in the meantime.

