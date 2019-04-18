Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Playing in World Championship

Demko will represent Team USA in the World Championship.

The 23-year-old appeared in nine games for the Canucks this season, posting a 4-3-1 record. He's become more comfortable with more playing time, as evidenced by him posting a .943 save percentage or better in his three most recent contests. He'll head to the World Championship, giving him another opportunity for playing time and to further continue his development.

