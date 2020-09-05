Demko stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Friday's Game 7. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Demko's shutout streak reached 138:40, dating back to Game 5, but Shea Theodore beat him five seconds into a Vegas power play in the third period. It's through no fault of Demko's that the Canucks' season ended Friday -- he stopped 128 of the 130 shots he faced in parts of four games during the series. At one point, the San Diego native made 98 straight saves. His strong playoff performance could give the Canucks something to ponder in the offseason, as the 24-year-old could be ready to take over the starting gig in 2020-21.