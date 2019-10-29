Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Plenty of support in win
Demko allowed two goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Demko had plenty of support Monday, as the Canucks put up five goals in the first period. The 23-year-old netminder is 3-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 119 shots in four starts this year. Jacob Markstrom will continue to get most of the time in the crease, but Demko is showing he can be trusted when called upon as well. The California native may have a chance to start in his home state with the Canucks facing the Ducks and Sharks on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
